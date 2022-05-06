Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PK. Bank of America lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.86.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $18.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.61. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $22.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.83.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.25). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.92%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 59,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 169,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

