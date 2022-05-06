Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Parsons Corporation is a provider of technology-driven solutions. It is focused on the defense, intelligence and critical infrastructure markets. The company offers technical design and engineering services and software which consists of cybersecurity, intelligence, defense, military training, connected communities, physical infrastructure and mobility solutions. Parsons Corporation is based in Centreville, United States. “

Get Parsons alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PSN. Truist Financial cut Parsons from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Parsons in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Parsons from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Parsons in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Parsons from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.20.

NYSE:PSN traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.95. Parsons has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $43.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.03.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Parsons had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $949.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Parsons will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO George L. Ball bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,336,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 37.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,850,000 after purchasing an additional 233,479 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Parsons by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parsons by 129.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 13,132 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Parsons by 21.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Parsons in the third quarter worth about $468,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Parsons (Get Rating)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Parsons (PSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.