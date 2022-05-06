Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Chairman Todd M. Cleveland Sells 10,000 Shares

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $683,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 220,517 shares in the company, valued at $15,065,721.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PATK traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.29. 146,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,274. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.52 and a 200-day moving average of $71.55. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $54.80 and a one year high of $98.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.75%. Patrick Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.88%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Patrick Industries in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Patrick Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patrick Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PATK. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 462.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 25.3% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

