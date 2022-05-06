Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $78.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Patrick Industries, Inc. is a major manufacturer of component products and distributor of building products and materials for the Recreational Vehicle, Manufactured Housing and Marine industries. The Company also supplies many of its products to certain Industrial markets that include customers in the kitchen cabinet, office and household furniture, fixtures and commercial furnishings and other industrial markets. Patrick’s major manufactured products include decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels, solid surface, granite and quartz countertops, fabricated aluminum products, wrapped vinyl, paper and hardwood profile moldings, slide-out trim and fascia, cabinet doors and components, fiberglass bath fixtures, fiberglass and plastic helm systems and component products, wiring and wiring harnesses, and composite parts and polymer-based flooring and other products. Patrick Industries also distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall finishing products, and other miscellaneous products. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Patrick Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Patrick Industries in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an underperform rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.33.

NASDAQ PATK traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Patrick Industries has a fifty-two week low of $54.80 and a fifty-two week high of $98.42. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.58.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 39.75% and a net margin of 6.35%. Patrick Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 10.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Patrick Industries by 462.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 25.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

