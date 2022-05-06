PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) Short Interest Update

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,180,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the March 31st total of 6,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 9.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAVM. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Maxim Group cut their price target on PAVmed from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in PAVmed by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 148,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 45,791 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in PAVmed by 1,525.7% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 330,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 310,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in PAVmed by 372.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 66,104 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in PAVmed by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 79,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of PAVmed by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 47,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAVM opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.50. PAVmed has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $9.70.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that PAVmed will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

About PAVmed (Get Rating)

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE).

