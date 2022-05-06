Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $309.18 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYCGet Rating) will post $309.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $308.88 million to $310.00 million. Paycom Software reported sales of $242.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS.

PAYC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $550.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $380.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.29.

PAYC stock traded down $5.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $295.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,545. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 76.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.54. Paycom Software has a 12 month low of $278.37 and a 12 month high of $558.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $322.26 and its 200-day moving average is $378.41.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 17.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,344,000 after purchasing an additional 23,571 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 22.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 5.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,173,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter worth about $337,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

