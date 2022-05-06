Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Posted by on May 6th, 2022

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded down $5.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $295.24. The stock had a trading volume of 604,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,545. Paycom Software has a 12 month low of $278.37 and a 12 month high of $558.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $379.96. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.40, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.54.

PAYC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $380.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.29.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 17.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,344,000 after buying an additional 23,571 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Paycom Software by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,013,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Paycom Software by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 123,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,417,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.