Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded down $5.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $295.24. The stock had a trading volume of 604,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,545. Paycom Software has a 12 month low of $278.37 and a 12 month high of $558.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $379.96. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.40, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.54.
PAYC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $380.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.29.
Paycom Software Company Profile (Get Rating)
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paycom Software (PAYC)
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.