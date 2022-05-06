Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded down $5.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $295.24. The stock had a trading volume of 604,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,545. Paycom Software has a 12 month low of $278.37 and a 12 month high of $558.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $379.96. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.40, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.54.

PAYC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $380.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.29.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 17.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,344,000 after buying an additional 23,571 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Paycom Software by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,013,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Paycom Software by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 123,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,417,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

