PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

PCTEL stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.18. 23 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,938. PCTEL has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 420.42 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average is $5.17.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.01 million during the quarter. PCTEL had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 0.17%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,202.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCTI. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its stake in shares of PCTEL by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,132,317 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 109,666 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in PCTEL by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,551,935 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 74,281 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in PCTEL by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 249,169 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 73,502 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in PCTEL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PCTEL by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 65,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 39,766 shares in the last quarter. 51.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCTEL Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

