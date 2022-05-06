Peanut (NUX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $272,064.00

Peanut (NUX) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. Peanut has a market capitalization of $620,490.39 and $272,064.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Peanut has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Peanut coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0655 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Peanut Profile

Peanut (CRYPTO:NUX) is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Peanut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peanut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peanut using one of the exchanges listed above.

