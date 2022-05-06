Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pear Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.24). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pear Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.83). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pear Therapeutics.

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pear Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pear Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEAR traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.08. The company had a trading volume of 9,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,620. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.75. Pear Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $14.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAR. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Pear Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pear Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pear Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Pear Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pear Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. 53.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

