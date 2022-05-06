Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) Receives $10.19 Average PT from Analysts

Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.19.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEAR. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pear Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

PEAR stock opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. Pear Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $14.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.75.

Pear Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PEAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Pear Therapeutics will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,644,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sarissa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,102,000. Finally, SB Global Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,020,000. 53.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

