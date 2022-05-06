Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pearson is a global media conglomerate. They publish books, periodicals, reports and screen-based services for professional communities worldwide, under brand names which include the Financial Times, Pitman Publishing and Churchill Livingstone. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Pearson from GBX 930 ($11.62) to GBX 900 ($11.24) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Societe Generale raised Pearson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pearson from GBX 720 ($8.99) to GBX 670 ($8.37) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Pearson from GBX 703 ($8.78) to GBX 740 ($9.24) in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pearson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pearson presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $608.50.

Shares of PSO opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. Pearson has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1894 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pearson by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Pearson during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Pearson by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pearson during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Pearson by 288.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 139,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 103,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

