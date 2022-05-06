Pebble Beach Systems Group (LON:PEB) Shares Up 3.8%

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc (LON:PEB – Get Rating) shot up 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 14.50 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 13.75 ($0.17). 335,323 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average session volume of 134,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.25 ($0.17).
The company has a market cap of £17.13 million and a PE ratio of 11.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 12.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 11.64.
Pebble Beach Systems Group Company Profile (LON:PEB)
Featured Articles
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Pebble Beach Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebble Beach Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.