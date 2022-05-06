Pebble Beach Systems Group (LON:PEB) Shares Up 3.8%

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc (LON:PEB – Get Rating) shot up 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 14.50 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 13.75 ($0.17). 335,323 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average session volume of 134,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.25 ($0.17).

The company has a market cap of £17.13 million and a PE ratio of 11.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 12.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 11.64.

Pebble Beach Systems Group Company Profile (LON:PEB)

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc designs and delivers automation, integrated channel, and virtualized playout solutions for the broadcast and streaming service markets worldwide. It also provides Web based monitoring, management, and control; IP connectivity; and Playout in a Box solutions. The company was formerly known as Vislink plc and changed its name to Pebble Beach Systems Group plc in February 2017.

Featured Articles

