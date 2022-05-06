Pegasystems (PEGA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) in the last few weeks:

5/6/2022 – Pegasystems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pegasystems Inc. is a leading provider of Customer Relationship Management software that enables transaction-intensive organizations to manage a broad array of customer interactions. Their software enables organizations to deliver high-quality, consistent customer service across today’s preferred interaction channels, from the traditional call center environment to Internet self-service. The company’s customers represent a wide range of industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare management, and telecommunications. “

5/4/2022 – Pegasystems is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2022 – Pegasystems was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/29/2022 – Pegasystems had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $155.00 to $100.00.

4/22/2022 – Pegasystems was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/20/2022 – Pegasystems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Pegasystems Inc. is a leading provider of Customer Relationship Management software that enables transaction-intensive organizations to manage a broad array of customer interactions. Their software enables organizations to deliver high-quality, consistent customer service across today’s preferred interaction channels, from the traditional call center environment to Internet self-service. The company’s customers represent a wide range of industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare management, and telecommunications. “

4/19/2022 – Pegasystems had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Pegasystems was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/30/2022 – Pegasystems was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/17/2022 – Pegasystems was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/8/2022 – Pegasystems is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.15. 8,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,043. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.21 and a twelve month high of $143.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.09.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.76. The business had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.95 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.67%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,643,000. Foxhaven Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,347,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,292,000 after purchasing an additional 228,231 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,886,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,753,000 after purchasing an additional 116,834 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,810,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

