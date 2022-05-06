PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of PFLT stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average of $13.20. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.73.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $26.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 296,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 24,493 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 23,170 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $673,000. 18.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

