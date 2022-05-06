PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Announces Earnings Results

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $657.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.14 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 30.92%. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share.

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $48.37 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12-month low of $45.90 and a 12-month high of $71.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.73.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFSI. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $113.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $117.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

In related news, Director Farhad Nanji acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.87 per share, with a total value of $8,830,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.44 per share, with a total value of $7,680,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 370,982 shares of company stock worth $22,353,906 and have sold 62,250 shares worth $3,311,027. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 169.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 19,680 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 12,533 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 62,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

