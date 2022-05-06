PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Jonestrading

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Jonestrading from $18.50 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Jonestrading’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s current price.

PMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BTIG Research raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.09.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PMT traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.60. The stock had a trading volume of 12,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,513. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $14.61 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average is $17.28.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:PMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 2.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Marianne Sullivan purchased 15,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $235,063.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $28,042.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.7% during the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 43,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 8,535 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 29.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 8,393 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $213,000. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (Get Rating)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.