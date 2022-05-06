PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Jonestrading

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Jonestrading from $18.50 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Jonestrading’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s current price.
PMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BTIG Research raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.09.
Shares of NYSE:PMT traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.60. The stock had a trading volume of 12,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,513. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $14.61 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average is $17.28.
In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Marianne Sullivan purchased 15,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $235,063.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $28,042.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.7% during the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 43,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 8,535 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 29.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 8,393 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $213,000. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (Get Rating)
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.
