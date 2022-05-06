Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Sets New 12-Month High at $114.57

Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $114.57 and last traded at $114.53, with a volume of 291838 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.13.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.83.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.37.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 41,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.