Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Sets New 12-Month High at $114.57

Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $114.57 and last traded at $114.53, with a volume of 291838 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.13.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on PAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.83.
The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.37.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 41,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Penske Automotive Group Company Profile (NYSE:PAG)
Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.
