Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.26

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.26 and traded as low as $27.00. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares last traded at $27.27, with a volume of 1,130 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.25. The stock has a market cap of $153.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the fourth quarter valued at $466,000. Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 4th quarter valued at $525,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 2nd quarter worth $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile (NASDAQ:PEBK)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.