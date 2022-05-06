Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Financial Services in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Get Peoples Financial Services alerts:

NASDAQ:PFIS opened at $49.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.21. Peoples Financial Services has a 1 year low of $41.23 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Peoples Financial Services ( NASDAQ:PFIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 36.18% and a return on equity of 10.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Peoples Financial Services will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Peoples Financial Services’s payout ratio is 25.79%.

In other Peoples Financial Services news, Director Elisa Z. Ramirez bought 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.62 per share, for a total transaction of $50,078.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Peoples Financial Services by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 469,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,758,000 after buying an additional 74,252 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Peoples Financial Services by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Peoples Financial Services by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 83,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 73,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 29.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peoples Financial Services (Get Rating)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.