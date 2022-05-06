Permanent TSB Group (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) Shares Down 3%

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.63. Approximately 4,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 5,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.83.

Permanent TSB Group Company Profile

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc provides financial services to retail, and small and medium sized enterprises. It offers current accounts; retail, corporate, and institutional deposits; mortgages; consumer finance, including term loans, credit cards, and overdrafts; treasury assets; and wholesale funding services.

