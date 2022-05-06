PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Sells $37,250.00 in Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $37,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,796,675 shares in the company, valued at $43,185,228.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 25th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $38,300.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 34,532 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $314,931.84.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,549 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $32,082.96.

On Monday, April 11th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,422 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $40,063.32.

Shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.24 million, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.27. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. PermRock Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.04%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Sinecera Capital LLC bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. PermRock Royalty Trust comprises 0.3% of Sinecera Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sinecera Capital LLC owned approximately 0.31% of PermRock Royalty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

