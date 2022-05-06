Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on June 21st

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%.

Perrigo has increased its dividend by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Perrigo has a payout ratio of 31.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Perrigo to earn $3.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $32.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -92.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.43 and its 200 day moving average is $38.57. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $32.03 and a 1 year high of $50.90.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $145,230.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $909,128.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at about $587,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Perrigo by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Perrigo by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Perrigo by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perrigo (Get Rating)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.