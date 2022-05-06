Petards Group (LON:PEG) Stock Price Up 15.6%

Petards Group plc (LON:PEG – Get Rating) rose 15.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 13.80 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13 ($0.16). Approximately 110,132 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 184% from the average daily volume of 38,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.25 ($0.14).

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.35 million and a P/E ratio of 26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 10.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 10.79.

Petards Group Company Profile (LON:PEG)

Petards Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, supplies, and maintains technologies used in advanced security, surveillance, and ruggedized electronic applications in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers rail technology solutions, such as eyeTrain, a solution for digital on-train surveillance subsystem; and RTS, a solution that provides safety and efficiency of railways with crucial resource, asset, safety, and failure management software.

