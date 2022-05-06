Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Raised to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

POFCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Petrofac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Petrofac from GBX 160 ($2.00) to GBX 170 ($2.12) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Petrofac from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.75) price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.67.

Get Petrofac alerts:

POFCY opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. Petrofac has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average of $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.