Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Raised by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 144.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 100,445 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFE. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.05.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.00. 744,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,606,592. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $276.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

