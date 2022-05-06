Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Pfizer updated its FY22 guidance to $6.25-6.45 EPS.

Shares of PFE opened at $48.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.57. The firm has a market cap of $272.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 52,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

