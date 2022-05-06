Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given a $51.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) has been assigned a $51.00 target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s previous close.

PFE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.05.

PFE opened at $48.45 on Wednesday. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.57. The company has a market capitalization of $273.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.18). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank OZK lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 68,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management raised its position in Pfizer by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 21,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

