PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Price Reaches $0.0155 on Top Exchanges

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. During the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar. PhoenixDAO has a market cap of $1.09 million and $107,875.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0155 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,977.16 or 0.99982891 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00029980 BTC.

About PhoenixDAO

PHNX is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,429,104 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

