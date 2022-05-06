PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) Shares Up 0.9%

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $99.07 and last traded at $99.04. 33,712 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 71,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.12.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.30.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 105,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,961,000 after buying an additional 52,754 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 78,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 8,918 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $593,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 19,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter.

