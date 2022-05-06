Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $783.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.73 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital updated its FY22 guidance to $3.90-$4.10 EPS.

NYSE PNW traded up $1.36 on Friday, hitting $74.16. 25,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,129. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.32. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $88.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.33 and a 200-day moving average of $70.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.15%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PNW shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNW. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 79.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,620,000 after buying an additional 321,287 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $572,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

