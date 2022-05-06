Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.90-$4.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.02.

Shares of PNW stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $73.21. The stock had a trading volume of 20,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,129. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.65. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.32. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $88.54.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $783.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.73 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 64.15%.

PNW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,620,000 after purchasing an additional 321,287 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 652,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,042,000 after buying an additional 201,909 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,469,000 after buying an additional 126,329 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 232,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,441,000 after buying an additional 92,588 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 101,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,197,000 after buying an additional 13,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

