Piper Sandler Cuts Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target to $34.00

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BIG. Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered Big Lots from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Big Lots in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.56.

Big Lots stock opened at $31.63 on Tuesday. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $73.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.12.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.14). Big Lots had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Big Lots will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $147,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,079.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $121,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,783.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $349,918. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Big Lots during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Big Lots by 2,900.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in Big Lots by 19.5% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

