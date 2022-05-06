PIXEL Price Reaches $0.0018 (PXL)

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 6th. One PIXEL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $6,330.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PIXEL has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,928.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $273.29 or 0.00760651 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.10 or 0.00200673 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005591 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00014534 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000382 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

