PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 50.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

NYSE AGS traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.23. 532,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,849. PlayAGS has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42. The company has a market cap of $230.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 2.81.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Roth Capital started coverage on PlayAGS in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on PlayAGS from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PlayAGS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in PlayAGS by 521.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in PlayAGS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in PlayAGS by 625.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 15,143 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in PlayAGS by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 22,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in PlayAGS by 162.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 31,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

About PlayAGS (Get Rating)

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.