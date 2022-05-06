PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 50.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share.
NYSE AGS traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.23. 532,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,849. PlayAGS has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42. The company has a market cap of $230.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 2.81.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Roth Capital started coverage on PlayAGS in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on PlayAGS from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PlayAGS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.
About PlayAGS (Get Rating)
AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PlayAGS (AGS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.