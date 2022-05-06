Playkey Market Cap Hits $156,757.38 (PKT)

Playkey (PKT) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Playkey coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Playkey has a total market cap of $156,757.38 and $98,003.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Playkey has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Playkey Profile

PKT is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Buying and Selling Playkey

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

