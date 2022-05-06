Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) dropped 8.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.95 and last traded at $15.10. Approximately 88,901 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,287,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.57.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLTK. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Playtika from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playtika from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Playtika has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.30.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.16.

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. Playtika had a net margin of 11.94% and a negative return on equity of 61.32%. The business had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Playtika by 29.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 10,220 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Playtika in the first quarter valued at $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Playtika by 259.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 401,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after acquiring an additional 290,250 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Playtika by 6.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 9,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Playtika by 18.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 18,297 shares in the last quarter. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

