POA (POA) Market Capitalization Reaches $49.65 Million

POA (POA) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. In the last week, POA has traded flat against the US dollar. One POA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. POA has a market cap of $49.65 million and $188.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ambrosus (AMB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000031 BTC.

POA Network (POA) traded 65.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Apple (AMB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000605 BTC.

UMI (UMI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Umi Digital (UMI) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

POA Coin Profile

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 293,587,639 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . POA’s official website is poa.network . POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network . POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Poa Network is a public sidechain based on the Ethereum protocol. The blockchain will feature the Proof-of-Authority algorithm, which does not depend on the nodes solving mathematical problems, but instead uses a set of “authorities”, pre-selected validators that will be able to seal the blocks and secure the network. The validators identity will be public enabling any third party to check their identity. The Poa Network will allow organizations to build their own networks with their own validators and developers to deploy DApps. On April 28, 2018, the POA Team announced the launch of a cross-chain bridge that gives users the ability to send POA tokens back and forth between the POA Network and the Ethereum network. POA Bridge went live on May 10. The POA to Ethereum transfer will result in the creation of a newly minted token on the Ethereum blockchain known as POA20. The user will also have the ability to transfer POA20 tokens from the Ethereum network back to the POA Network, which would result in the burning of the POA20 token and subsequent unlocking of the original POA native token on the POA Network. “

Buying and Selling POA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars.

