Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.13 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Polaris’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.02 billion. Polaris reported sales of $2.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris will report full year sales of $9.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.22 billion to $9.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $9.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.11 billion to $10.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Polaris.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share.

PII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $165.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.69.

In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 23,734 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $2,848,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Polaris during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.05. 17,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,298. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.08. Polaris has a 1 year low of $94.24 and a 1 year high of $145.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

