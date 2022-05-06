Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Portage Biotech Inc. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company focused on overcoming immune resistance. The company source, nurture and develop therapies for a variety of cancers. Its drug development pipeline portfolio encompasses products or technologies with established scientific rationales, including intratumorals, nanoparticles, liposomes, aptamers, cell penetrating peptides, and virus-like particles. Portage Biotech Inc. is based in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. “

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Portage Biotech in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.65.

Shares of PRTG stock opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. Portage Biotech has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $44.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.32.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. Research analysts expect that Portage Biotech will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Portage Biotech by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Portage Biotech by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Portage Biotech by 415.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Portage Biotech by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

