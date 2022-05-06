Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Trading 6.6% Higher

Shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.09 and last traded at $21.09. 29,373 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 546,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.79.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PTLO. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Portillo’s from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Portillo’s from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portillo’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.25.

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $138.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.48 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the fourth quarter worth about $141,599,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Portillo’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,612,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Portillo’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,125,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Portillo’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,882,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Portillo’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

About Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Portillo's Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shakes.

