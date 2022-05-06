Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Trading 6.6% Higher

Shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.09 and last traded at $21.09. 29,373 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 546,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.79.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on PTLO. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Portillo’s from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Portillo’s from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portillo’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.38.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.25.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the fourth quarter worth about $141,599,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Portillo’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,612,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Portillo’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,125,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Portillo’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,882,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Portillo’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.
About Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO)
Portillo's Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shakes.
