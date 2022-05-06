Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

POR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays raised Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

POR stock opened at $46.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $57.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.53.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.48 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $0.4525 dividend. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.14%.

In related news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $136,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $243,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric (Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.