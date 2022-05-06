PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Potlatch Corporation is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with the acres of timberland in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Minnesota and Mississippi. Potlatch, a certified forest practices leader, is committed to providing superior returns to stockholders through long-term stewardship of its forest resources. The company also conducts a land sales and development business and operates wood products manufacturing facilities through its taxable REIT subsidiary. “

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PCH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH traded down $1.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.95. 8,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,463. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.27. PotlatchDeltic has a 52-week low of $48.82 and a 52-week high of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $411.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.28 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is presently 26.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,062,000 after purchasing an additional 214,538 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 45.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 18,425 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 8.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 5.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 458.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 22,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile (Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PotlatchDeltic (PCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.