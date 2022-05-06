PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Stock Position Raised by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,268 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,942,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,284,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,975 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,238,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,688 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of PPL by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,458,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PPL by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,441,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,841,000 after acquiring an additional 233,854 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PPL in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Argus downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $28.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.64. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently -41.88%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

