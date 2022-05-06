Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Premier in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Premier from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Premier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.57.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier stock opened at $36.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.28. Premier has a 1-year low of $32.57 and a 1-year high of $42.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.98.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Premier had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $347.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Premier’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINC. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Premier during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Premier in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 55.5% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Premier in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile (Get Rating)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.