President Energy (LON:PPC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.84

Shares of President Energy Plc (LON:PPC – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.84 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.72 ($0.02). President Energy shares last traded at GBX 1.75 ($0.02), with a volume of 2,698,117 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of £35.01 million and a PE ratio of -4.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.29.
President Energy Company Profile (LON:PPC)
