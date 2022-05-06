President Energy (LON:PPC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.84

Shares of President Energy Plc (LON:PPC – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.84 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.72 ($0.02). President Energy shares last traded at GBX 1.75 ($0.02), with a volume of 2,698,117 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £35.01 million and a PE ratio of -4.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.29.

President Energy Company Profile (LON:PPC)

President Energy Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds exploration assets in Paraguay, Argentina, and the United States. It also produces and sells hydrocarbons. The company was formerly known as President Petroleum Company PLC and changed its name to President Energy Plc in September 2012.

