Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $117.89 and last traded at $118.60, with a volume of 733 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $129.70.

The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $691.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.25 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PRI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Primerica in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.29.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $456,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Primerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,437,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the third quarter valued at about $19,914,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 15.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,485,000 after buying an additional 82,859 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Primerica by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,268,000 after purchasing an additional 40,622 shares during the period. Finally, Academy Capital Management Inc. TX increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 111,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,161,000 after buying an additional 35,258 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.35.

Primerica Company Profile (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

