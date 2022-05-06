Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.62 EPS

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.62), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Primerica had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $691.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRI traded down $12.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.72. 7,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,343. Primerica has a fifty-two week low of $121.22 and a fifty-two week high of $179.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.29.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $456,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Primerica announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

