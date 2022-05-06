Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primis Financial Corp. provides financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses through full-service branches principally in Virginia and Maryland as well as through certain internet and mobile applications. Primis Financial Corp., formerly known as Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc., is based in MCLEAN, Va. “

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut Primis Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Primis Financial stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.29. 44 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,871. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.93. Primis Financial has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $16.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). Primis Financial had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 6.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Primis Financial will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

In other news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. bought 24,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $341,536.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford bought 4,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $65,998.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 38,694 shares of company stock valued at $537,418 and sold 538 shares valued at $7,655. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Primis Financial by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 92,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $415,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 14,250 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC raised its holdings in Primis Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 81,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Primis Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,395,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

About Primis Financial (Get Rating)

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primis Financial (FRST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.