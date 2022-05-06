Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Stake Boosted by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,261,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,251 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 3.29% of Primo Water worth $92,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Primo Water by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,821,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,393,000 after buying an additional 846,753 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Primo Water during the 4th quarter valued at $67,356,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Primo Water by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,714,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,225,000 after purchasing an additional 175,326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Primo Water by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,467,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,864,000 after purchasing an additional 153,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Primo Water by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,145,000 after purchasing an additional 88,892 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PRMW traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.27. 635,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. Primo Water Co. has a 52-week low of $13.34 and a 52-week high of $20.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -718.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.20 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,400.00%.

In other Primo Water news, Director Steven P. Stanbrook purchased 3,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $48,311.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jay Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $138,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

PRMW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.08.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

